ST. LOUIS–A final farewell today for a soldier killed in the Black Hawk crash last month in Kentucky. Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to 36-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza this morning.

The Patriot Guard was on hand for the procession from the funeral home to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery..

Esparza, of Jackson, Mo., grew up in St. Louis. He was buried with full military honors. His funeral was held earlier this morning at Crosspoint Church in south St. Louis County.

A patriotic display to honor Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Esparza. The St. Louis native killed in a Black Hawk crash was laid to rest today at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. https://t.co/okpFHwSfh7 pic.twitter.com/OfObJ0P7rO — Spectrum News St. Louis (@SpectrumNewsSTL) April 17, 2023

Esparza and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of St. James, Mo. were among the eight soldiers with the famed 101st Airborne Division that died in a helicopter crash during a nighttime training exercise near Fort Campbell. Investigators have recovered the “black boxes” from the helicopters and are analyzing the data.

Esparza, an Instructor Pilot at Fort Campbell since October 2021, graduated fomo Bayless High School in 2005 and attended Southeast Missouri State. His online obituary says he enlisted in the Army in 2010 and served in Japan, Afghanistan and also served as an Aeromedical Evacuation Pilot.

The St. Louis native was also said to love his Imo’s pizza and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith was laid to rest over the weekend in his hometown of St. James, Mo.