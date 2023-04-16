MILWAUKEE — Nurses are in high demand in health care systems across Wisconsin. The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is no exception.

What You Need To Know The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is looking to fill nursing positions



Opportunity to work in healthcare while helping veterans



Growth and training potential within the VA



The VA is also hiring for non-nursing roles

The organization is looking to make a big hiring push for nurses with all experience levels. The Milwaukee VA hopes nurses will consider a VA career because of the opportunity it presents to help veterans.

Registered Nurse Daniel Nieuwenhuis served in the Army during the Iraq War. Now, after completing his service, he works for the Milwaukee VA.

“I was a patient here first. Really it was the care that I got and the experience that I got that I was like I want to be a part of that team and part of this community,” said Nieuwenhuis.

You do not need to be a veteran to work at the VA, however many, like Nieuwenhuis, are. For him, giving back to veterans means a lot.

“To work in health care, you have to have a passion and a desire to help people,” said Nieuwenhuis

Staff with the Milwaukee VA Medical Center said there are also many opportunities to grow your career with the VA.

Jennifer Scott is a Nursing Recruiter with the VA. Scott said that you can rise to different levels of the profession while still working. It is something made possible by scholarship programs.

“We are able to bring people in that may be coming in as a Nursing Assistant and if they are looking to go into a nursing career, we can offer scholarships where they can get their education paid for,” said Scott.

To learn more about the nursing positions available with the Milwaukee VA, as well as other VAs around Wisconsin, visit their hiring website. In addition, the VA offers many non-nursing career opportunities as well.