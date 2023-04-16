Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers expressed stark concern Sunday in the wake of the leak of sensitive U.S. intelligence that federal prosecutors say originated from a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National guardsman who was arrested and charged this week.

House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, pledged his committee would hold hearings to investigate the leaks, which included documents about Ukrainian battle plans and U.S. spying efforts in allied nations’ capitals, according to multiple reports. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said that the Senate Intelligence Committee would do the same.



The Senate will receive a briefing from the Biden administration on the leaks this week





Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., specifically denounced Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who said the leaker was a whistleblower being prosecuted because he “is white, male, christian and antiwar"





Teixeria did not leak the documents to the broader public, but instead a private Discord made up of like-minded gamers near his age or in their teens, the Washington Post reported. The group often featured vulgar and bigoted comments and jokes, including a video of Teixeria shouting racist and antisemitic slurs before firing a rifle, according to the Post

“I have a lot of questions about why were these documents lying around? Why did this particular person have access to them?” Gillibrand said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “We will also be having hearings in the Intelligence Committee and in the Armed Services Committee. We need to know the facts.”

Turner called the leaks “damaging to both the United States and our allies” on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday and said his committee planned to question whether the post-9/11 decision to more widely share intelligence between agencies had gone too far.

The guardsman arrested by federal agents on Thursday, Jack Texeria, was charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information, and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material on Friday; both charges are crimes under the Espionage Act and carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years. He did not enter a plea on Friday.

Investigators believe Teixeira was the leader of an online private chat group on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games and where Teixeira is believed to have posted for years about guns, games and his favorite memes.

It’s still not known how Teixeira, an information technology specialist, allegedly obtained the documents, or what safeguards had been in place. The FBI said that he has held a top secret security clearance since 2021 with access to highly classified programs.

In an interview with ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called the leaks “very damaging” to the United States’ global reputation, particularly in the Middle East where Graham was traveling this weekend.

He said he believed someone should be fired for allowing the young guardsman access to such sensitive information.

“I was a captain and a major, I would be surprised if I had that kind of information. Yes, the system failed,” said Graham, a former Air National guardsman himself. “And those who are trying to sugarcoat this on the right, you cannot allow a single individual of the military intelligence community to leak classified information because they disagree with policy.”

Graham specifically denounced Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who said the leaker was being prosecuted because he “is white, male, christian and antiwar.”

“That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime,” Greene tweeted on Thursday. “Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsman? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

Tucker Carlson, the most-watched cable news host in the country, echoed Greene’s argument on his Thursday show, defending Teixeira as a whistleblower who was targeted for “telling the truth” about U.S. soldiers fighting in Ukraine, a claim without evidence and one the Biden administration has vehemently denied.

A small contingent of military members are present at the embassy in Ukraine, National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week. Turner called the assumption U.S. troops were engaging in combat in Ukraine “absolutely incorrect.”

“It is one of the most irresponsible statements you could make,” Graham said of the attempts to lionize Teixeria. “For any member of Congress to suggest it’s okay to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible and puts America in serious danger.”

Turner said that, if convicted, Teixeria would be “a traitor” and “not someone to look up to.”

“Through life patterns that were clearly signals that he might be a likely leaker of information in the future,” he should have had his access to intelligence cut off, Turner said in response to the reporting about the bigoted environment the Teixeria reportedly inhabited. “He should never been having access to this level of classified information.”