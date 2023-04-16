On Sunday, Democrats took to the Sunday political shows to attack the ruling by a federal judge in Texas that would undo the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of one of the most common medications used for abortions.

But the Democratic supporters of abortion rights had an unlikely ally: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., albeit not because he’s changed his view on the procedure.

What You Need To Know Democratic supporters of abortion rights have an unlikely ally: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., albeit not because he’s changed his view on the procedure



“I don’t like a district court judge issuing a national decree, even if I agree with the judge,” Graham said on ABC’s “This Week,” video-calling in from Jerusalem



A federal judge in Texas issued a ruling that would undo the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of one of the most common medications used for abortions



According to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday and conducted last week, 58% of U.S. adults believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases

“I don’t like a district court judge issuing a national decree, even if I agree with the judge,” Graham said on ABC’s “This Week,” video-calling in from Jerusalem. “I think the radical abortion policies of the Biden administration are wrong, but at the end of the day we’re a rule of law nation and let’s see what the Supreme Court does with this.”

On Friday, the Biden administration and one of the manufacturer’s of the abortion pill asked the Supreme Court to preserve access to the drug, mifepristone, while the high court considered the case. An order from the court, signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, put rulings by the Texas judge and other lower courts on hold until Wednesday.

Graham has proposed legislation that would implement a 15-week abortion ban nationwide, but allow states to be even more restrictive. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban into law. Graham said the governor, a prospective 2024 presidential candidate, would have to answer questions about the ban on the national stage.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., went on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday and called the Texas decision an “outrage,” expressing concern the Supreme Court may affirm the ruling in line with what she called an “all-out assault on women’s reproductive freedom” since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year.

“Courts and judges should not be imposing their religious beliefs on the FDA and our scientific review of what medicines are healthy for patients,” Gillibrand said.

The drug has been taken by millions of people over the last two decades, according to federal data, and has been described by leading medical groups and pharmaceutical companies as a medication that’s as safe as ibuprofen and safer than Tylenol.

“What we have in Texas is a judge that is not guided by science, but is part of an extreme Republican concerted effort to ban abortion nationwide,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “I don’t think there should be second-guessing of the scientific-based process that the FDA goes” through.

Baldwin added it was “worth looking at” a 20-week abortion ban nationwide in exchange for the passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill she sponsored that would protect access to abortion across the country.

Beyond the abortion debate, the Texas ruling jeopardizes the FDA’s authority to regulate drugs and determine their level of safety, Democrats and pharmaceutical companies have argued.

“What is it going to be next? Is that judge going to not like birth control pills? Are we going to have a judge that doesn’t like [cholesterol medication] Lipitor?” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “There is a reason that Congress gave the FDA the power to make decisions about safety.”

On “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., called those arguments “alarmist” and said “the FDA shouldn’t be above the law” if they violated procedures, as the Texas judge argued. Cassidy, a doctor, supports a nationwide abortion ban.

Another Republican, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, argued for a different tact than her anti-abortion colleagues.

“There’s a lot of middle-ground,” Mace said on “Fox News Sunday,” calling for some limitations between 15 and 24 weeks, but advocating for moderation and alternative solutions to avoid alienating independent voters. “We’ve got 14 counties in South Carolina that don't have a single OB/GYN doctor. So if we're gonna ban abortion, what are we doing to make sure women have access to birth control?”

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday and conducted last week, 58% of U.S. adults believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases and 67% said the abortion pill should continue to be available in states where abortion is legal, including 72% of independents.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, also made the case that Republicans should appeal to independent voters by presenting a positive vision instead of only discussing what they’re against.

“This is a tough issue,” Kemp said on CNN on Sunday. “We have to explain to people what we’re for. Voters don’t expect to agree with us on every single issue.”

“Don’t be ugly when somebody may not disagree with your position,” Kemp added.

Georgia has a six-week abortion ban.

In line with the calls from some Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the CBS News/YouGov poll found 69% of U.S. adults who want abortion mostly legal said the Biden administration should just ignore the ruling and continue business as usual.

Gillibrand discounted that argument on Sunday, saying the Biden administration was doing the right thing by appealing the decision through the courts.

“It's hard to ignore the rule of law, and we have a court system and appeal system for a reason. So I think the Biden administration is correct in actually fighting this in the Supreme Court,” Gillibrand said. “Whether we win or not in the Supreme Court doesn't mean that's our last effort. We will go state by state to guarantee reproductive freedom.”