HONOLULU — The Central Pacific Bank Foundation encourages women entrepreneurs to take part in its “WE by Rising Tide” program that helps them achieve success in the business community. The free 11-session program is sponsored by the CPB Foundation and the aio Foundation in partnership with the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership.

Weekly courses begin Aug. 2 through graduation on Oct. 5

“We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the women in our first two cohorts and we are immensely excited to welcome a third group of talented women to help them grow their businesses,” said CPB Group Senior Vice President Business Banking, Susan Utsugi in a news release. Utsugi is one of the founding members of the “WE by Rising Tide” program.

“Some of the valuable sessions include financial management for closely held businesses, attracting, hiring, and retaining top talent, and marketing tactics that generate positive attention. We highly encourage women to apply for this informative and free program,” said Utsugi.

Benefits of the program include:

Financial management guidelines to better manage your business

Marketing and branding strategies to help grow your business, plus one-on-one consultations

Networking opportunities with successful women entrepreneurs and executives

Travel for neighbor island attendees

“The experience helped to improve my confidence and acumen as a female business owner,” said Rose Wong, founder and owner of Kolohe, and a 2022 program participant. “While the program itself was amazing, CPB Foundation also hosts alumni events that are a big benefit. The greatest outcome is an ecosystem of resources, bankers, and education, all to support local female entrepreneurs.”

Requirements for each applicant:

Business must be at least 51% women owned and a for-profit entity

Business must have been operating for a minimum of three years and is currently operational

Annual revenue must be $250,000 to $5 million as of 2022

Applications are being accepted through May 31, 2023. Weekly courses begin Aug. 2 through graduation on Oct. 5.

Visit the “WE by Rising Tide” website for information and to apply.

Sarah Yamanaka covers events, environmental and community news for Spectrum News Hawaii. She can be reached at sarah.yamanaka@charter.com.