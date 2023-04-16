CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People are spending more money on home renovations these days.

According to a recent analysis of the housing market by Harvard University, Americans are projected to spend $485 billion on home renovations and repairs in 2023. That’s up nearly 3% from last year.

The Better Business Bureau says shady contractors are capitalizing on the lucrative business



They say the best way to avoid getting ripped off is to research the contractor and stick to your budget

Unfortunately, shady contractors know it's a lucrative business.

Tom Bartholomy with the Better Business Bureau says vetting contractors is key. He adds that his group's website is a good place to start.

Charlotte may have a lot of contractors, he says, but a lot of them have F ratings on the organization's site.

“You really have to take just a few minutes to check these people out. See what their reviews are on BBB.org. See what the rating is,” he said. “Make sure that they’re properly licensed — we have that on our website as well.”

As a rule of thumb, Bartholomy says get multiple quotes from different contractors, request everything in writing and when you finally decide on a contractor, get clarity on which projects you should prioritize in the beginning.