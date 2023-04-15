A Mega Millions ticket holder hit the jackpot Friday night, matching all six numbers to win a $476 million prize.

The ticket was sold at Liberty Beer & Convenience on Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park, according to the New York Lottery.

The Queens convenience store will win $10,000 for selling the winning ticket, which is the 13th largest prize in the history of the lottery.

Friday’s winner can choose a single lump sum payment of $253.1 million or 30 payments over a 29-year period totaling $476 million.

The winning numbers Friday night were 23, 27, 41, 48 and 51. The Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier was 2x.

Two ticket holders, one in Illinois and one in Massachusetts, matched the five white balls Friday and won $2 million. Seventeen ticket holders, including one in New York, correctly matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win $10,000.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday. The starting pot is currently set at $20 million. Mega Millions drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.