ORLANDO, Fla. – As the seventh busiest airport in the nation, Orlando International Airport is bracing for a busy summer.

Delta Air Lines reported not only improving profits, but record advanced bookings for travel in the coming summer months.

Greater demand means higher airfares, as airlines and passengers are hoping to avoid a repeat of last Summer’s onslaught of constant delays and cancelations, often due to weather.



TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY ON HOLDING AIRLINES ACCOUNTABLE

Frustrations among flyers reached a peak in December 2022 after Southwest Airlines canceled more than 15,000 flights nationwide.



This followed mass cancelations in October 2022 as well.



After initially blaming the October and December operational meltdowns on weather, critics – including the airline’s own union pilots and flight attendants – blamed the failures on outdated technology and overloading flight schedules with adequate staffing.



Since then, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Spectrum News the agency is still investigating the precise cause of the problems, including "accusations of unrealistic scheduling.”



TAKING FLIGHT: Airlines predict a possible record Summer travel season.



We saw thousands of canceled flights and delays last year, so I asked U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg what his agency is doing to hold airlines accountable.



— Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 15, 2023



Related: U.S. DOT Airline Customer Service Dashboard



Secretary Buttigieg said the DOT and FAA are going to aggressively hold airlines accountable, using what he said are enforceable customer service commitments from the major airlines that requires them to take care of passengers in situations of delays and cancelations.



“We know these protections, which did not exist even a year ago, are making a big difference for customers to get money back, and rebooked and thing you need when in this situation,” Secretary Buttigieg said.



Airlines are hoping for a smoother summer travel season, keeping a hold on anticipated record bookings and profits. Secretary Buttigieg warns his agency will be watching.



“So far this year, by all indications airlines will perform better than they did last year, but I’m not taking that to the bank until we see it proven and we’re going to be looking over the shoulders of these airlines to ensure they take care of passengers and hold them accountable when they don’t,” Secretary Buttigieg said.



FLORIDA LEADING THE NATION IN MOVING SCAMS

While Florida’s tourism industry is bustling, moving companies are keeping busy with a booming number of people permanently moving to the Sunshine State.



This is leading to Florida leading the nation with the largest share of complaints about moving companies.



Secretary Buttigieg told Spectrum News, of the more than 7,500 complaints his department received last year about moving companies, nearly half were from Floridians.



“We’ve been getting a lot of complaints to do with moving companies that will either refuse to give you your goods, without some upcharge you didn’t see happening, or hold them hostage,” Secretary Buttigieg said.



In response, U.S. Department of Transportation is launching a national enforcement sweep, with a heavy presence in Florida.

MOVE OUT: U.S. DOT received record complaints about moving companies hauling your home goods -- and scams.



Can you guess where a majority of those complaints came from? Yup, Florida.



So, what is U.S. DOT doing about it?



— Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 15, 2022



Moving companies are required to be licensed through U.S. Department of Transportation to operate. Secretary Buttigieg said his office will not hesitate to revoke licenses if necessary.



“We’re making sure we use the powers we have to protect consumers,” Secretary Buttigieg said. “If you’ve ever moved, and most of us have, you know you’re in a vulnerable situation and your possessions handed over to a company, that is stressful enough without that company trying to take advantage of you.”



Secretary Buttigieg said they also plan to work with Attorneys General in each state, including Florida, to go after moving companies that are scamming consumers.



Learn more about protecting yourself during a move, or file a complaint about a moving company, at www.ProtectYourMove.gov.

