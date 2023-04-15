RALEIGH, N.C. — Tuesday is the deadline to file your taxes. So far, the IRS has received more than 90 million income tax returns.

That means millions still have not filed.

Tax preparers recommend taking steps right now if you still have not filed.

Financial adviser James Wheeler with Northwestern Mutual in Raleigh says tax law changes mean smaller refunds, which could affect people in different tax brackets.

“According to some IRS data, the average tax refund will be about 11% smaller in 2023 versus 2022, largely due to the end of pandemic-related tax credits and some other deductions," Wheeler said. "We've been encouraging clients that this is a really good reminder of why it's so important to work with a tax preparer to be aware of the tax law changes that happen pretty frequently."

The IRS normally receives 165 million to 170 million tax returns every year. There are steps people can take at this late stage to make sure they're prepared for their tax appointment and filing.

“Be sure to have all of your tax forms together," Wheeler said. "Any documents you get — such as a W-2, 1099, mortgage documents — you want to pull all of that together, even if you're not sure what something is. Keep everything on hand to bring to your tax preparer."

Wheeler says it’s important to write out or type out major changes that happened in your life from the previous year.

“Did you get married? Did you have a kid? Changed jobs? Donate to a new charity? Anything that changed throughout the year is good to share with your tax professional. They're making sure they ask you the right questions and the last thing would be to work with a tax professional,” Wheeler said.

He says filing late doesn't mean that you should pay late.

“The IRS starts charging penalties one day after taxes are due. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you can work with a tax professional to decide how much to pay now and to look at options such as filing an extension or a tax payment plan to see what's right for you,” Wheeler said.