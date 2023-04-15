Can you handle the heat? That’s what one Rochester company is asking some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities.

Sauces bottled in downtown Rochester will travel to New York City or Los Angeles and make their way onto some well-known taste buds.

Gene Olczak created Karma Sauce as a response to a challenge from his friends.

“They said let’s do this locavore challenge, we’re not going to have anything from more than 25 miles away,” said Olczak. "Right away I was like, well, I have these hot sauces but they’re from all over, so I’m just going to make my own.’”

It started in Olczak’s home garage using all local ingredients.

"It's a butternut squash base, New York honey, peppers, garlic, ginger,” Olczak explained.

The success and the unique ingredients that make karma sauce caught the attention of the YouTube show “Hot Ones."

On Hot Ones, celebrities get interviewed while eating their way through 10 wings, each one featuring a different hot sauce.

That includes Karma Sauce.

The bottles are filled with the Los Calientes sauce created exclusively for the show.

Olczak says one of the biggest challenges for the company is making sure the ingredients needed can grow in the Rochester area.

Karma Sauce is available at Wegmans and Whole Foods. You can also find the sauces online.