RALEIGH, N.C. — Cities across the state are looking for ways to bring small businesses back into neighborhoods and closer to people.

One way to do that is changing rezoning laws to allow more flexibility for businesses to choose where they open up shop.

In Raleigh, one woman is using more community-focused zoning codes. It’s an effort to bring back her family business, facilitate activism and address food insecurities in her community.

Peacox Market, at Fayetteville Street and Levister Court just south of downtown Raleigh, used to be a staple in this community.

“This process, while long and hard, was well worth it, especially for my family,” Jessica Peacock said.

Peacock, a former teacher, is trying to bring back her great-grandparents’ legacy. She’s been getting a lot of community support.

“[When] somebody sees me out here, they're coming to talk to me,” Peacock said. “And I love it because corner stores have served as not only convenience items needs, but the social hub of a neighborhood, especially in low income and communities of color. The corner store is an anchor to the community.”

Peacock’s great-grandparents opened the corner store in 1964. They passed it on to her grandparents, who eventually leased it to others. Around 10 years ago, the building stopped being used and has been empty ever since.

While it was closed, the city rezoned the area for residential needs, which stopped Peacock from opening a retail location. Over the past three years, she has petitioned the city to rezone the area so she can run a business on the property.

“I'm sure in the 1960s and ‘50s and even when this building was constructed in 1904, people weren't thinking about storm water, FEMA or zoning,” Peacock said.

Now that they are approved for rezoning, Peacock could open the store. But because the building was empty for so long, a lot of repairs need to be done.

“Don't get me wrong, I will open this thing up as is, if that is my only option,” Peacock said. “But again, we are hoping for a more steady and comfortable shopping experience.”

She became passionate about this project, not only to protect her family’s history, but to stretch her advocacy work beyond the classroom and into the community.

“The thing about trying to address health equity in a food desert is we're not a Whole Foods or Weaver Street Market,” Peacock said. “And no shade to them, but there's going to be a balance where, yes, we're going to have your tomatoes and your potatoes and your apples and oranges, but we're also going to have hot Cheetos.”

Peacock’s goal is to continue to listen to community members and give them the business they want in their neighborhood.

The corner store is not the only example of rezoning complications in North Carolina. Cities across state and the southeast are looking at ways to update how residential areas look.

The hope is by opening up rezoning requests, businesses can move back into neighborhoods and grow the sense of community.