Hyundai owners finding it difficult to get insurance policies after an increase in viral-video influenced thefts now have a new option.

Several insurance companies stopped providing coverage for certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles over concerns they are targets for car thieves, according to insurancebusinessmag.com



A TikTok social media challenge put a spotlight on some of the vehicles' lack of an immobilizer



Hyundai is also expediting the roll out of its free anti-theft software upgrade for affected vehicles

The carmaker has partnered with independently operated AAA insurers in most states so affected Hyundai customers can be issued new and renewal policies.

The AAA offer will only apply to certain Hyundai vehicles that do not have push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. It will be available in all states, except Alaska, Massachusetts and Washington.

“We are pleased to collaborate with AAA insurers in the best interest of our shared customers and provide support for those who were having difficulty securing and sustaining auto insurance as a result of the increased criminal activity targeting Hyundai vehicles,” said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America in a press release.

“Collaborating with Hyundai on this issue to help provide customers with a viable solution felt like a natural fit for us,” said Marshall Doney, CEP and president of AAA.

Hyundai is also expediting the roll out of its free anti-theft software upgrade for affected vehicles. All of the nearly 4 million vehicles impacted will be eligible for the upgrade this week, two months ahead of the original schedule, according to the automaker.

“Our goal is to get every one of these vehicles into a dealership for the free software upgrade,” added Parker.

Last month, several cities announced lawsuits against Hyundai and Kia, demanding the automakers recall vehicles that have contributed to a large increase in auto thefts due to the TikTok videos.

You can learn more about the insurance options through AAA here. Hyundai also has information about the software upgrade and how to be reimbursed for different anti-theft devices, visit www.HyundaiAntiTheft.com.