CLEVELAND — Winking Lizard Tavern General Manager Richard DiBattiste is preparing for a busy weekend ahead with a Cavs home playoff game. He met with staff before the lunch rush.

“We’re hoping with the playoffs and cheaper parking on this side of town. We will get a bigger rush," DiBattiste said.



The owner said he’s had some trouble with staffing at his other locations but said the downtown location should be good to go, since everyone will be wearing different hats to keep up with the rush.



“I’ll have servers host for me," DiBattiste said. "I’ll have them expo for me in the back. My bartenders have picked up tables when needed.”



He also has to cope with potentially shorter stays by baseball fans, since a pitch clock has shortened games. The Associated Press found that MLB games are 31 minutes shorter this year compared to last year. DiBattiste said they can benefit from that, since fans attending the games will have more down time, and they may spend that time and money at nearby bars.



“You always allot for three to four hours to go to a ball game," DiBattiste said. "So, if you’re done in two, you still have two hours allotted to that ball game. We’re hoping we see a lot more of that flow back.”



The tavern is now open in a new location, right across the street from their old spot at the Galleria at Erieview. They’re building a new patio that they hope to have up around May. DiBattiste said they are already training new staff so they can handle extra outdoor crowds, which will help them if both the Cavs and Guardians are still playing.



“We learn about the middle of May, people are done with inside," DiBattiste said. "They want to be outside. I’ve seen people go on to wait for the patio while my dining room is completely empty.”