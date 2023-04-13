Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Thursday announced he would return to Congress next week for the first time after suffering a fall in March.

“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday,” McConnell wrote in a Twitter post. “We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people.”

The Kentucky Republican was at dinner on March 8 after a hotel reception in Washington, D.C., for the Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-aligned super PAC, when he tripped and fell. He suffered a concussion and a minor rib fracture, his office said.

He was released from the hospital on March 13 and, upon the advice of his doctor, moved to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy and to continue his recovery.

McConnell’s head injury came almost four years after he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture that required surgery. The Senate had just started a summer recess, and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

In his early childhood, he had polio, and he has acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs.

McConnell was first elected in 1984. In January, he became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.