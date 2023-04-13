CANTON, Ohio — Ben Franklin Variety Store co-owner Debbie Donahue said she appreciates the customers’ support over the last several years.

Her husband Larry Donahue has been in retail for the past 64 years.

But for the 84-year-old and his wife, who’ve owned the iconic Ben Franklin frame and variety shop on 30th Street in Canton since 1979, this summer will be the end of the line. The store’s lease is up at the end of June, the landlord is selling the plaza and the pair can no longer handle another expected increase in rent, among other concerns.

“We’ve got several key employees retiring, really not replaceable for a small business, that’s hard to do,” Larry Donahue said. “And then there’s the economy. We’ve seen things double at cost and you just can’t double your retails, so you’ve got to eat.”

Bonnie Jones has been an employee at the store since the Donahues took over ownership in 1979. She said the news of the business’ closure was bittersweet.

“It did take a while for it to soak in, but I do realize it’s time to retire for everybody,” Jones said. “Mr. Donahue has been good to us all through the years and he deserves to have some time to enjoy.”

Shirley Fox has traveled 35 miles from Minerva for decades to get her custom frames done at the Ben Franklin store.

She said she’ll miss the personal interaction and attention to detail that you receive from a small business.

“This is her workmanship, so it makes me kind of sad. And I wish her well, her and her family, but I am going to miss her,” Fox said. “And the community of Canton will miss her.”

The Donahues plan to spend more time with family and traveling during their retirement and they appreciate all the support they’ve received from the local community not only recently but for the past 44 years.

“When we started the sale, there was an overwhelming amount of customers coming in here. And of course, Debbie being local, she got more hugs than you can believe. Some people cried actual tears. Cause this has a nostalgia thing about it,” Larry Donahue said.

“They’ve been very loyal to us,” Debbie Donahue said.

The shop will remain open until the end of June. It’s located at 803 30th Street Northeast in Canton.