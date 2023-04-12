There’s a lot happening in Wayne County, from its bicentennial celebration to everything apples and grapes. Now that spring has sprung, fruit farmers are busy in the vineyards. The Lake Ontario Wine Trail has an event to get you out and about around Wayne County.

The “Roll out the Barrels” weekend from April 22-23 is a chance to stop and sample some newly released wine, spirits and cider at 10 different locations.

What You Need To Know “Roll out the Barrels” is April 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 10 locations



Growing good grapes is hard work. The Bernard brothers at Boom Point Winery in Williamson are hand pruning close to three acres of Riesling grapes. It’s a small farm with a big heart for making great wine in Wayne County.

“I love to see what this ground can produce,” said Mark Bernard, co-owner of Boom Point Winery. “It’s gravel and sand and we are up by Lake Ontario and we are seeing that we can really have the potential to produce some great wine from grapes grown in this ground.”

You’re invited to sip and sample Boom Point’s wine every weekend and during The Lake Ontario Wine Trail and its “Roll out the Barrels” event. It’s a chance to pre-sample some of the new stuff. It’s locally made, and they are proud of it.

“All of our Riesling comes right off of our farm,” said Rick Bernard, co-owner of Boom Point Winery. “We buy local Wayne County grapes to produce the ones we don’t grow. That way we are supporting each other. The farmers and the growers and the wineries and cideries are all very collaborative.”

These blends are pretty unique to Wayne County thanks to winemaker Jan Klapetzky. He’s the creative genius with a nose and know-how to make delicious wine.

“Roll out the Barrels” is April 22-23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Boom Point, Casa Larga, Colloca Estate, DisPatch Brewery, Embark Craft Cidery, JD Wine Cellars, Old Goat Cidery, Rootstock Cider & Spirits, Silver Waters Winery and Young Sommer Winery.

Presale tickets are $20 and can be purchased online. Tickets are $25 the weekend of the event.