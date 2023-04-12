CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble announced two new appointed members to its Board of Directors on Tuesday, one of which is former U.S. Senator, Congressman and U.S. Trade Representative Rob Portman.

The second appointed member is Sheila Bonini, senior vice president of the World Wildlife Fund. The appointments were effective immediately.

“Sheila and Rob bring meaningful expertise, experience and acumen that further strengthen the capability of our Board to help us effectively navigate opportunities to better serve consumers, communities and stakeholders in an increasingly complex macroeconomic environment,” said Jon Moeller, P&G’s chairman of the Board, president and CEO.

Bonini has led Private Sector Engagement for World Wildlife Fund since 2016, partnering with more than 100 organizations to incorporate business strategy and consumer engagement to address issues of nature, people and climate. She's help collaborate across industry lines, governments, NGOs and academia, according to P&G.

Before WWF, Bonini was the CEO of The Sustainability Consortium, a nonprofit organization focused on sustainable consumer products and as a senior expert in McKinsey’s Sustainability and Resource Productivity Practice.

“Sheila is an expert, innovator and thought leader across the public and private sectors. The diversity of her global expertise across international business, supply chain, research and regulatory affairs will further strengthen our ability to innovate and serve consumers with superior and more sustainable solutions,” Moeller said.

Bonini has a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a master's in business administration from The Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Portman's public service career stretches over three decades, including service in two presidential administrations, two terms in the U.S. Senate and six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Portman also served as associate counsel to the president, director of The White House Office of Legislative Affairs, and two cabinet level roles, director of the Office of Management and Budget and United States trade representative.

He had more than 200 bills signed into law by Presidents Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama during his time in the Senate.

“Rob’s track record of partnership and collaboration, depth of knowledge across business, fiscal and trade issues, and solutions-forward approach to domestic and international policy, equip him to be an excellent advisor as we navigate the complexities of our global business,” Moeller said.

Portman holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School.