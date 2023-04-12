CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There will be no federal charges in the case of Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico in October, U.S. prosecutors say.

Federal officials met with Robinson's family Wednesday to review their findings of the federal investigation, which included an autopsy that was conducted in Mecklenburg County.

What You Need To Know U.S. prosecutors say there will be no federal charges in the case of Shanquella Robinson



Robinson, a 25-year-old woman from Charlotte, was killed in Mexico in October



She was traveling with a group of people and found dead in a resort development on Oct. 29



Robinson's family called on the U.S. Department of State for help getting justice

"Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys' Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," a release from the U.S. Attorneys' Office stated. "...It is important to reassure the public that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued."

Last month, Robinson's family called on the U.S. Department of State for help getting justice for the 25-year-old's death.

The family made their request in Washington, D.C., with the support of renowned civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who said that he would not leave the family as they sought justice.

Robinson, a Winston-Salem State University graduate, was traveling in San Jose del Cabo, a resort town in Mexico's Baja California Sur, with a group of people in October. She was found dead in a resort development on Oct. 29.

Initially, her family was told she had died of alcohol poisoning. An autopsy report showed that her death was caused by a severe spinal cord or neck injury, prompting Mexican officials to issue an arrest warrant, though they have not identified a suspect.

The victim's family says the people Robinson was traveling with provided inconsistent stories about what led to her death.

Robinson's family called for the people who traveled with Robinson to be extradited to Mexico for questioning and prosecution. Mexican authorities later confirmed charges were filed against a woman in connection to Robinson's death.

It's not clear how the extradition request will be affected moving forward.

Officials say the government is prepared to review any new information related to the investigation.

“We’re disappointed but we’re not deterred, its not something that is necessarily unexpected in the sense that black and brown people always have to carve their own path to justice,” Sue-Ann Robinson, an attorney for the family, said at a press confrence Wednesday afternoon.

The family is asking for heads of state to intervene. They plan to hold a rally in Washington, D.C. May 19.

“Mrs. Robinson has demonstrated tremendous strength, and I talk about it all the time, as well as her sister, having to bury your child, grieve for your child and then having to fight for justice for your child at the same time, and then being advised today, well despite there being a video, showing a vicious and brutal attack, of your child while she’s naked, and not fighting back, there is nothing that can be done in terms of charges being filed," Attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said.

Sue-Ann Robinson is with Frontline Law and is representing the family, along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump. The attorneys also released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“There are U.S. and Mexican autopsy reports which show a difference in findings. These discrepancies can be credited to the delay in investigation by U.S. officials, who conducted a second autopsy once Shanquella’s body was embalmed. When an investigation is delayed, the hard evidence to support prosecution diminishes, but in this case, that is due to the U.S. not considering this case to be a high priority.

“While it is discouraging for the loved ones of Shanquella that their own Department of Justice will not be pursuing charges against Shanquella’s aggressor, it is our stance that justice is still possible for her death. We hope that there is still a chance at justice in Mexico. Mexican prosecutors have issued arrest warrants in this case and are willing to pursue charges. We strongly encourage The United States to move forward with the extradition of those responsible for her death to Mexico to face accountability there.”