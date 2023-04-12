MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. announced its Chief Finanacial Officer will exit the company at the end of April this year.

CFO Gina Goetter has been with the company since 2020 and will take a position at Hasbro, Inc.

Goetter will serve as Hasbro’s next CFO, effective May 18, after the company’s annual meeting of shareholders. Hasbro also said it appointed Tim Kilpin as the company’s next president of toy, licensing and entertainment, effective April 24.

Goetter will take the place of Hasbro’s recently retired CFO, Deborah Thomas. Thomas will stay with the company in an advisory role through the end of the year.

“We are excited to welcome Tim and Gina to Hasbro,” said Chris Cocks, Hasbro’s Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that their skills and qualifications will complement Hasbro’s existing leadership team as we execute against our Blueprint 2.0 strategy, which is focused on bringing our brands to life for consumers of all ages, maximizing the value of our IP, and creating long-term shareholder value.”

Goetter has previously worked as Tyson Foods as a senior vice president and segment CFO. Before that, she worked at General Mills for 21 years, most recently serving as the vice president of financial operations.

“I would like to thank Gina for her many contributions to Harley-Davidson since joining the Company in 2020,” said Jochen Zeitz, Harley-Davidson chairman, CEO and president. “We wish her well in her next endeavor.”

Harley-Davidson has already started searching for a new CFO.

David Viney, Harley Davidson’s vice president-treasurer, will serve as the interim CFO upon Goetter’s departure April 28.