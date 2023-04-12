BRIMFIELD, Mass. - Pioneer Cannabis Company had their Instagram page completely removed after making a post about their products a few weeks ago.

"I actually shared a picture one of our vendors had, and I cropped out anything that might deem inappropriate, and it was a picture of a box and we lost our whole account," said owner Maura Doyle. "No pictures of the plant, no pictures of smoking."

Doyle started running Pioneer Cannabis Company a little less than a year ago. As a locally-owned business, they've relied on social media for advertising since day one, but once their original account was removed, the dispensary's reach went from 1,200 followers down to 0.

"We don't have the big marketing dollars behind us to get the billboards and everything that a lot of dispensaries do," Doyle said. "Social media is really the best way and only way we can speak to our customers."

The state's Cannabis Control Commission said reasonable advertising of cannabis is allowed if it doesn't jeopardize the public health, welfare or safety of the general public. But, a spokesperson for Instagram said ads on the app may not promote or offer the sale of THC products or cannabis products containing related psychoactive components.

Jean-Paul is the Vice President of Marketing for Ethos Cannabis. She too has had struggles with social media. She said it's like threading a needle.

"So beyond the basics, following the 'regs' of each state, you also have to follow social media guidelines in a sense, so you're not pulled off," Jean-Paul said.

For Doyle, this is where legal area gets confusing.

"Federally, yes, cannabis is illegal," said Doyle. "In Massachusetts, we're completely licensed and legal, so it is that gray area of Instagram where federally we're illegal, Massachusetts we're not. We're not doing anything wrong."

Doyle said she's yet to hear back from the social media giant, but she has created a new page. While it’s a long road back to where they were, Doyle expects to be more cautious about what gets posted.

"Posting pictures of our beautiful barn that we operate out of and our shop dog, Rooster," said Doyle. "I'm kind of scared to post anything, which is very frustrating when you can't advertise your products and their benefits. But, it's kind of the fine line we're walking at this point."