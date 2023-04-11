Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that he plans to introduce a resolution condemning former President Donald Trump’s call to “defund” the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The resolution, which Schumer outlined in a letter to colleagues Tuesday, would put Republicans into a tough bind: forcing them to break with Trump, or back a position that could complicate their tough on crime messaging ahead of next year’s election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied the allegations. Neither the FBI nor the DOJ are directly involved in the New York case.

“Donald Trump’s call for defunding federal law enforcement agencies is a baseless, self-serving broadside against the men and women who keep our nation safe,” Schumer wrote in his letter to colleagues.

“The good work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice sends criminals to prison for bank robbery, sex trafficking, child pornography, hate crimes, terrorism, fraud and so much more,” the New York Democrat continued. “The former President and his allies in Congress must not subjugate justice and public safety because of their own personal grievances.”

The resolution, Schumer wrote, would:

Recognize and appreciate “the dedication and devotion demonstrated by the men and women of Federal law enforcement agencies”;

Condemn calls to “defund” the DOJ and FBI, and;

Reject “partisan attempts by former President Donald J. Trump and his allies to degrade public trust in Federal law enforcement agencies for attempted political or legal benefit”

Schumer wrote that he plans to introduce the legislation next week when the Senate returns to session.

A move to “defund” both agencies is highly unrealistic; such a measure would likely not even pass the Republican-controlled House, let alone the Democratic-led Senate, and certainly would be vetoed by President Joe Biden.

But the move would force Republicans to make their positions clear in a tough vote ahead of the 2024 election.

Republicans in the House have forced Democrats into a number of tough votes since retaking the majority in the lower chamber in January, including resolutions ending the COVID-19 national emergency, blocking an overhaul to the Washington, D.C., criminal code and “environmental, social and governance” investing; Democrats may be eager to return the favor, particularly after the salience of Republicans tying them to the “defund the police” movement.

“REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform last week. THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!”

