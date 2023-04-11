CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New veterinarian hospitals opening in Charlotte are providing some relief to the vet shortage, but according to medical professionals, it is still an issue veterinary hospitals and pet owners are dealing with.

Spectrum News 1 has been following this story for over a year.

The American Veterinary Medical Association cited workforce burnout, a decrease in productivity during COVID-19, and the increase in demand with more people adopting pets during the pandemic as reasons for the shortage.

Ark Veterinary Hospital is a Black-owned hospital providing care to cats, dogs, farm and large animals in Charlotte

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2% of all veterinarians are Black

Veterinarians in the area say a shortage of vets and expense costs are still barriers families are facing

Cary Bernstein, owner of the nonprofit Stand for Animals, says the vet shortage was at its worst about eight months ago. Bernstein says at least three to four new veterinary hospitals have opened in Charlotte since then, but it has not been enough to outpace the demand and need for more veterinarians.

Bernstein says the numbers go back to the amount of veterinary schools in the country.

According to the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges, there are 32 veterinary schools or colleges in the United States. For reference, there are 70 accredited dental schools according to the American Dental Association.

There are hundreds of medical schools, hundreds of law schools, and thousands of colleges and universities offering nursing programs.

Ark Veterinary Hospital is one of the new vet hospitals in the area. The hospital takes small and large animals.

"Emus, cats, dogs, alpacas, horses and cows," said co-owner, Dr. Kevin Scruggs. "You never know what you're going to get."

Scruggs says the Black-owned business set up shop in Charlotte because of the huge need for more veterinarians, and the growing population.

Scruggs and two classmates he went to Tuskegee University's College of Veterinary Medicine with are all partners for Ark Veterinary Hospital. Tuskegee University says it is responsible for educating 70% of the nation's Black veterinarians.

According to 2022 stats from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; 91.4% of veterinarians are white, 2.2% are Black, 4.3% are Asian and 0.5% are Hispanic.

Scruggs says he can feel that underrepresentation in the field based about how he is treated by other veterinarians and some clients.

"It's different. You have to kind of prove yourself, you know, and what you can do. It wouldn't be the same if it was a different color vet," Scruggs said.

Scruggs says one of the main goals at Ark Veterinary Hospital is to educate.

Right now, Scruggs is educating the community on their presence and how to care for their pets. He says as business picks up, the hospital will start taking students for internships, externships and shadowing opportunities.