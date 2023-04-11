The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday announced that Chicago will play host to the party's 2024 national convention.

The decision comes after President Joe Biden personally chose Chicago over finalists that also included Atlanta and New York.

“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” Biden said in a statement issued by the DNC. “Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down. From repairing our roads and bridges, to unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating over 12.5 million new good-paying jobs, we’ve already delivered so much for hard working Americans – now it’s time to finish the job.”

According to The American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Chicago has hosted more political conventions than any other city dating back to 1832; the city has hosted 25 total, 11 for the Democrats and 14 Republican conventions.

Chicago is solidly Democratic, as is Illinois. But holding the party's presidential nominating gathering in such a pro-union city again demonstrates Biden's commitment to organized labor — which will be critical to his bid to win a second term in the White House.

"Chicago is a world-class city that looks like America and demonstrates the values of the Democratic Party,” said Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, who won a closely watched race last week to represent the Windy City. “We are unmatched when it comes to hosting events of this scale. I look forward to working closely with the DNC to facilitate a spectacular convention that showcases Chicago's diverse culture, our beautiful lakefront, our renowned hospitality sector, and our best asset: our amazing people."

The move also could counter Republicans, who last summer decided to hold their 2024 convention in Milwaukee in another critical Midwestern battleground state, Wisconsin.

