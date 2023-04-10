CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An entrepreneur in North Carolina is still inspiring women to feel and look their best in loungewear, even though many have traded their baggy clothing for more formal attire.

It's called Noite Rose, and it was founded during the pandemic by Diandra Hardin.

"Everybody wanted to be comfortable," Hardin said. "But to have an option and solution that still allowed them to feel good about themselves.”

Hardin said the idea took hold while many people were working from home during the pandemic. The goal is to encourage women to prioritize and elevate their self-care even while being back in the workforce.

"I really hope they feel good about themselves and remember to elevate their self-care," Hardin said. "Because you can't continue to give, give, give and not provide any sort of fulfillment for yourself.”

Noite Rose was featured in Forbes magazine in 2021 for Black businesses you should know, and some of her pieces have even turned up on Bravo TV’s "Real Housewives." They’re also showcased in Nordstrom.