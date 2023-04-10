For George Esposito, saying goodbye to the customers he’s gotten to know over a lifetime hasn’t been easy.

Business has been brisk ever since he and his brother John announced that they would be closing G. Esposito and Sons, the butcher and sandwich shop in Carroll Gardens that their grandparents started in 1922.

Both have worked for the business since they were kids, and recall the work ethic taught to them by their parents and grandparents.

What You Need To Know George Esposito says he and his brother decided it was time to close G. Esposito and Sons in Carroll Gardens, the butcher and sandwich shop that their grandparents started in 1922



Both have worked for the business since they were kids, and say they learned from an early age to provide the best service and food possible



The announcement that the store would be closing brought loyal customers back to take a last look

“Everybody’s been so grateful to us and showing us so much love and support," Esposito said. “We served this community for a hundred years of the highest quality food possible.”

“These recipes came from Naples, Italy, from my grandmother, all the way brought down to four generations deep," he added. “We make the products [and] we sell it to the customer face-to-face, hand-to-hand.”



The personal touch from an old-school mom-and-pop brought loyal customers back to the shop to take a last look.



“You know people for so long, it’s like one big happy family when you come into these stores. Everything’s by first name” said Frank Viola, who grew up in the neighborhood and paid a final visit to the store to pick up ravioli, mozzarella balls, prosciutto balls and Italian bread.



“The small businesses are basically going out now," Viola said. "It seems like they’re getting dominated by the big stores."



While some speculated on the role of rising costs or rent in the decision to shut down, Esposito said it was just time.



“We need to retire. I got knee situations, my brother’s got hip situations, and it’s hard work, and we can’t do it any more” said Esposito, who also said they didn’t push their children to take over the business.



They’ll always be proud of what their family built here, and the bond they created with their customers.

“We communicate with them and we show them gratitude and love and give them the best food possible, and that’s what made us who we are," Esposito said.