Andy's Candies has been in the candy business for a long time. And even with recent inflation, this year's Easters won't look much different for them.

Craig Sykut and his family have been in the candy business for over 100 years.

“Since 1917, we’ve been on Hudson Avenue the whole time,” said Sykut, who co-owns the store with his father. “We’re in our second location on Hudson Avenue. We’ve just been doing it the same way for the past 105 years I think it is now.”

His family entered the chocolate business with his great-grandfather who worked as a welder during the day and donated his nights for free to a Greek candy company.

“He went there at night, made candy for them at night, got a couple hours of sleep and he’d wake up, go welding all day and then at night he’d go back and make candy,” Sykut said.

But no season is quite as busy for the chocolate shop like the Easter season.

“Once upon a time [lines of customers] used to wrap all the way around the center of this store and then go back out the front door,” he said. “It doesn’t do that as much as it used to because I think people have gotten used to kind of planning out when they should go rather than everyone on the last day.”

Another difference this Easter season are the prices.

“Sugar is way up,” he said. “It's gone up not as much this year as it did over the past couple years. But in the past five years, sugar has gone up quite a bit. And then obviously labor, you have to package everything. You have to seal everything. I mean, it’s a whole process to it you know and when everything in that process costs more then it pushes the prices up a little bit.”

But that hasn’t kept customers away.

“My family prefers dark chocolate so I’m on the hunt for everything dark chocolate,” said customer Sue Gould.

Especially the ones who’ve been coming to Andy’s for decades.

“It's four generations old now,” Sykut said. “So in 105 years you have multiple generations shopping. You get moms coming in with their moms and then their kids. Three generations of people that have eaten Andy’s [while] shopping for Easter candy. So it’s a very cool feeling.”