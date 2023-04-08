In one year, New Yorkers will be able to experience a rare celestial event known as the solar eclipse.

One business in the Rochester area is getting a head start on celebrating.

Opening a coffee shop during the pandemic was a risk Marianne Warfle says she was willing to take.

“I have been a big fan of this area for a really long time, and this building was vacant for 10 years,” owner of Neutral Ground Coffeehouse Marianne Warfle said. “And I was at a point in my life after working for the man and, you know, having a big career, decided to do something for myself.”

She opened the doors of Neutral Ground Coffeehouse in Pittsford.

“I actually went to school in Texas to learn how to make a latte and learn how to make espressos,” Warfle said. “I love the vibe of a coffee shop. I just feel like it’s a great place to embrace a community.”

She is preparing not only coffee for her customers, but also for the 2024 solar eclipse.

“This solar eclipse is just something that none of us have ever seen before,” Warfle said. “And Rochester is in the path of totality. I decided that I wanted to be part of it by helping to educate people that come in here about this incredible experience. So we're going to have a year from today.”

Neutral Ground Coffeehouse is getting a head start on the event.

“There's been a lot of marketing and a lot of things like conferences and meetings and stuff about it,” store manager Shannon Platou said. “So she's really excited. We're excited. I think it's going to draw in a lot of business.”

The eclipse has led Warfle to create her own coffee roast dedicated to the event.

“I have a Brazilian dark roast and I have a Costa Rican light roast, of course, and dark and light,” Warfle said. “It’s amazing coffee brewed locally.”

As businesses anticipate many visitors coming to the area for the event, Warfle highlighted the importance of supporting and shopping locally.

“It's really important for all of us small business owners to stick together,” Warfle said. “You know, we have to keep the money here locally. So I sell local honey, I sell local dog treats, down to even the straws.”

She is also using her own local business to promote other small vendors.

“It's a tough economy right now for the small business owner,” Warfle said. “I'm building these relationships with these other vendors. They help me and promote me. I help them and promote them.”

Warfle hopes the community can come together to celebrate not only the solar eclipse but the success of a small business as well.

“We're getting more involved in some of the things that are happening in the community,” Warfle said. “Being a woman-owned business and quitting the corporate world and coming here and just starting from scratch, it's just going to keep getting better and better, and we're getting better and better too.”