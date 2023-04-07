Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday is heading to Nashville, Tenn., to meet with the “Tennessee Three” — three Democratic lawmakers who faced expulsion measures from the state’s legislature over a gun control protest following a deadly school shooting, her press secretary Kirsten Allen confirmed in a Twitter post.

The trip comes one day after two of the lawmakers, Reps. Justin Jones, who represents Nashville, and Justin Pearson, who represents Memphis, were expelled from the GOP-controlled body. A third Democrat who participated in the protest, Gloria Johnson, who represents Nashville, survived the expulsion measure by one vote.

News of the surprise trip was first reported by USA Today. According to the outlet, Harris will meet with the three lawmakers, as well as the rest of the state legislature's Democratic caucus and protesters who have led gun control demonstrations at the Tennessee state capitol.

Harris was part of the growing chorus of voices condemning Tennessee Republicans for voting to expel the lawmakers, calling their actions "undemocratic and dangerous."

Six people, including three children, were killed last week in a school shooting in Nashville.



This is undemocratic and dangerous. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 7, 2023

In a statement Thursday evening, President Joe Biden called the move “shocking” and “undemocratic,” lamenting the fact that lawmakers chose to hold votes to expel the three Democrats rather than listen to the calls of hundreds of protesters who marched on the state’s capitol to call for gun safety reform.

“Today’s expulsion of lawmakers who engaged in peaceful protest is shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent,” Biden said. “Rather than debating the merits of the issue, these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee.”

The expulsion of lawmakers who engaged in peaceful protest is shocking, undemocratic, and unprecedented. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 7, 2023

“A strong majority of Americans want lawmakers to act on commonsense gun safety reforms that we know will save lives,” he continued. “But instead, we’ve continued to see Republican officials across America double down on dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship, and communities less safe. Our kids continue to pay the price.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.