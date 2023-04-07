SILER CITY, N.C. — Two of the largest economic development deals in North Carolina’s history have gone to Chatham County — and recently. The final deals came after years of hard work and money spent.

Chatham County boasts two of our state’s megasites.

Chatham County Manager Dan LaMontagne says about a decade ago, the county was approached by landowners who wanted to get their property ready to host large businesses. They partnered together to make sure the land had access to “power, gas, railroad, road systems, water, sewer availability, all of that in place, all the zoning in place," LaMontagne said. "Everything that makes it to say the user coin phrase ‘shovel ready.'"

That prep work is what makes megasites special. The large companies coming in have a site ready to fit their construction and workforce needs.

That investment paid off for the county.

At the Siler City megasite location, the company Wolfspeed is bringing in a location that would employ about 1,800 people. That was the largest economic deal in state history.

LaMontagne says he was thrilled when they finally closed the deal, because of how hard they worked.

“You know, we've landed two major projects here in Chatham County at our megasites, but we showed them to hundreds of projects. And then you finally, it fits the right time and the right company for our sites,” LaMontagne said.

It’s not just a benefit for Chatham County and the 1,800 people who will work at Wolfspeed. The impacts of megasites are a ripple effect through the area.

“Restaurants, cleaning services for this facility, contractors that are going to come to the area to help construct the facility, to help maintain the facility. All of that and all of those people have jobs and those people have money and they want other things for their family.”

The state House’s budget proposal, which passed its final floor vote on Thursday, allocates $300 million over the two years to fund future megasite investments.

LaMontagne thinks it's a good place for the state to put its dollars, because of the return these companies bring.

“This is great for Chatham County. It's great for the region and it's great for the state," LaMontagne said. "These are huge projects for the state and the region. So, when we talk about region, I mean, the people who will work here will come from Greensboro, Burlington, Raleigh, all the way down to Randolph County, Moore County, will all come and work here.”