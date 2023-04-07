MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A new interchange at Northwest 49th Street and Interstate 75 is coming to Marion County to help ease traffic congestion.

What You Need To Know FDOT to add I-75 interchange at Northwest 49th Street in Marion County



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $4 million grant to FDOT for the project



It is designed to ease congestion and support an upcoming Buc-ee's location



The governor's office said the infrastructure project would create 1,500 jobs

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced a $4 million grant to the Florida Department of Transportation to help with construction of the interchange, which also is expected to expand access to nearby businesses and tourist attractions. The grant money is from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund.

"There's a broader infrastructure play, but this particular thing is to help with some traffic, also support opportunities to expand manufacturing at the Ocala-Marion County Commerce Park, would also support visitors at the nearby World Equestrian Center, which has been a huge hit," DeSantis said.

The interchange will also help support the state's third Buc-ee's location, which is scheduled for construction in Ocala.

The planned 80,000-square foot travel center will have more than 100 fuel pumps and more than 700 parking spots.

According to the governor's office, the FDOT infrastructure project will create 1,500 jobs.