CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers and Great Lakes Brewing Company partnered for a new beer called “Easy Buckets”.

Marissa DeSantis, Brand Marketing Manager for the brewing company, explained what this partnership means to the city.

What You Need To Know



The beer will be on tap in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse



The name is "Easy Buckets" and the fans were able to vote on the name



It is a blonde ale

“We have always loved the Cleveland Cavaliers, but I really don’t think there’s been a better time to team up with the Cavs than right now,” she said.

DeSantis is an Ohio native and has been a Cavaliers fan her whole life, as well as she’s been working with Great Lakes Brewing Company for 11 years.

“This is my dream collaboration working with the Cavs. I grew up in Cleveland. Basketball is my favorite sport. I’ve loved the Cavs forever,” she said.

She said that she truly believes that Cleveland fans will love this partnership.

“We know that Cleveland has the best sports fans in the country and we know that fans are so engaged with this team right now, it’s a young exciting team,” she said.

That’s why the Cavs and Great Lakes Brewing Company allowed the fans to help name the beer.

“We had three names chosen by team Cavs and team Great Lakes then we put it out to the fans and said which one do you like best and I think the fans did a really good job, they picked ‘Easy Buckets’,” she said.

The beer will be on tap at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse just in time for the last home regular season game. DeSantis explained the taste of the beer.

“Easy Buckets Blonde Ale drinks like it sounds. Super clean, crisp, refreshing. Very light, it’s a perfect game day beer,” she said.

She said that this collaboration is like magic for her.