COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio farmers may experience a wet start to planting season and that could create challenges.

What You Need To Know Wet weather may prevent farmers from planting seed in a timely manner



Delays in planting may mean a smaller harvest



A smaller harvest may create an increase in prices

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, "gusty winds and rainy days kept early-season fieldwork to a minimum," during the week ending April 2.

The next report will be released April 10.

"One of the things that I have been talking about with my dad and little brother down on our home farm is that this is one of the wettest springs and late winters that dad can remember for quite a while," agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "The farmers would like to be out here mid-April to late-April and getting field work done, getting crop and ground."

Vance said doing so too early, may create challenges.

"And if it's too cold and wet, if you try to put that seed in the ground, you're going to have poor emergence for stand development. You could be doing damage to the soil itself in terms of soil compaction," he said.

Prevented planting provisions and insurance may be an option for some farmers.

You can't control the weather, but you can insure your crops. We want to help you manage your farm risk. https://t.co/OU7JTRqK2J #cropinsurance pic.twitter.com/NIzw5e3dMU — Risk Management Agency (@usdaRMA) April 5, 2023

"One of the provisions of most crop insurance policies is what's called preventative planning, so in other words, one of the reasons that a farmer might not be able to produce a crop is because they simply can't get into the field in a timely manner because it's too wet or there's a late winter or any number of things that might cause you not to be able to plant a crop." Vance said. "And so those insurance policies that, again, the farmers are paid for, but that are either backed or subsidized in some way by the federal government through our tax dollars, the farm bill end up making farmers a little closer to whole."

Vance said the longer it takes to plant a crop, fewer acres may be planted and therefore the harvest may be small. He said that could increase prices.