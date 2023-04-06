CINCINNATI — A formerly homeless Ohio mom turned her struggle into a business. Now she’s trying to make sure up-and-coming entrepreneurs can do the same.

What You Need To Know Nahamani Yisrael ended up homeless with two kids after a divorce



She went to a shelter that helped her get back on her feet, she then started her own digital marketing business



She's working on starting a pilot program to teach young adults how to start their own successful business

Nahamani Yisrael, a mother of two, runs her own business building websites, but how she got to this point started with her lowest point.

“I went through a really bad divorce and ended up finding myself and my children homeless,” said Yisrael.

She went to a shelter and treatment to get back on her feet, and when she did, an old passion started to surface.

“I love educating. It gets me up out of the bed long before my alarm clock goes up goes off,” said Yisrael.

She turned that passion into a business. She started teaching business owners ways to get noticed.

She creates websites and marketing for other entrepreneurs trying to get their business off the ground.

“When we put together a website for a new company, you know, it goes from being just a thought in the business owner's head to something tangible, something they can share with others, whether that's investors, potential clients, or even just their support network and making it possible for them,” said Yisrael.

Hundreds of websites later, she’s starting a new venture, not just helping business owners, but helping young adults become business owners.

“We're going to be taking young entrepreneurs that have come through the Jobs for Cincinnati graduate's program. We're going to give them everything that they need to be successful in business and to get started,” said Yisrael.

She says they’re still looking for people to be a part of the program.

“No matter where you are in your darkest point, there is light. You have to keep going,” said Yisrael.

For more information about the business and entrepreneurship program, click here.