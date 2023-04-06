The single-story, seven-gate terminal airport in Buncombe County will be receiving a $175 million face-lift.
On Tuesday, April 4, the North Carolina’s Local Government Commission (LGC) approved the request by the Greater Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) Authority of expansion, according to a press release from the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer.
The expansion will include a renovation of a two-story, 12-gate terminal with more than double the square footage of the current facility, a TSA screening area, ticketing lobby, baggage claim, and concession area, the press release says.
AVL is the third busiest airport in North Carolina and is served by JetBlue, Delta, Allegiant, American, Sun Country and United, serving 1.8 million passengers in 2022, according to the release.
A new air traffic control tower is already under construction due to grants from the Federal Aviation Authority.