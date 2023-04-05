MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s hotly contest Supreme Court race broke the previous record high set for spring elections that don’t coincide with a presidential primary.

What You Need To Know Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, 60, defeated former Justice Dan Kelly, who previously worked for Republicans and had support from the state’s leading anti-abortion groups





The new court controlled 4-3 by liberals is expected to decide a pending lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 law banning abortion





The court will now be controlled by Democratic-backed justices for at least the next two years, including the run-up and aftermath of the 2024 presidential election. Four of the past six presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by less than a percentage point





Turnout had already surpassed 36% of the voting-age population, with more than 10% of votes yet to be counted. The previous high was 34% set in the 2011 race won by Justice David Prosser that came in the heat of the Act 10 union rights debate.

This year’s race, won by Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz, was the most expensive race for a state Supreme Court in U.S. history, more than tripling the previous high of $15 million set in 2004 in Illinois.

Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, defeated Republican-backed Dan Kelly, a former justice who also lost in 2020. Her win means that liberal justices will control the court for at least the next two years, starting in August.

Protasiewicz and her backers made the race largely a referendum on abortion rights.

More than 1.7 million people cast ballots in the race this year, besting the 1.6 million that cast ballots in the 2020 race when there was also a presidential primary. Turnout that year was 35%.