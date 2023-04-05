TAMPA, Fla. — It’s about to get more expensive to park in some spots at Tampa International Airport.

The maximum daily rate for economy parking will go up by $2, increasing the total for 24 hours of parking there from $12 to $14. Hourly rates will not be affected.

Airport officials said the increase is due to inflation and the costs of facility expansion.

Officials said inflation has affected both the airport and the Bay area at a higher rate than in many other large airport markets.

Per unit labor costs have increased 14% since before the pandemic, and parking facility operations costs over the next 12 years are estimated to be $72 million, according to an airport release.

To help address these costs, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors on Thursday approved a parking rate adjustment for TPA’s Economy Parking Garage.

“The Airport’s Economy Parking Garage is a superior value for our guests when compared to other large airports,” said Laurie Noyes, TPA Vice President of Concessions and Commercial Parking. “We offer travelers a clean and modern parking garage that’s a quick train ride from the Main Terminal, instead of a remote surface lot that’s only reachable by waiting for a shuttle bus.”

Still, parking rates at the airport remain cheaper online.

Cheaper TPA parking rates can be found in advance, online at park.tampaairport.com. The online booking site, which launched in 2021, allows travelers to reserve a parking space up to a year in advance.