MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with a top Wisconsin-based specialty retailer said they are looking for dozens of individuals to support their customer experience.

What You Need To Know Blain's Farm & Fleet is now looking for new talent



The family run company prides itself on taking care of employees



Blain's also offers a special in-house chick sale



Pre-sale was a sell out this year, but chicks will be coming in for several more weeks

Phyllis Stoltz of Blain’s Farm & Fleet said those who love livestock and interacting with the public should consider applying to work there.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Stoltz said as she handled a newborn chick, carrying out a special spring tradition.

For about a decade, the company has pre-sold and now sells in-store chicks to the public.

“Oh, we’re an exhibition on the weekends you might say,” Stoltz said about the excitement around “chick days” for customers. “It’s more than we’ve ever sold before. You put in a lot of extra hours to do it, but it needs to be done. If they’re going to sell chicks, you got to take care of them.”

She said she makes it her mission to keep the birds happy and healthy until they find their new homes.

With a 33-year career here at Blain’s, she said has been grateful for the opportunity. She offered some advice to those interested in applying to the company.

“Just work hard. Make yourself valuable to the company,” Stoltz said.

Besides competitive wages, profit-sharing and top benefits, the company offers associates kindness and compassion, something Stoltz said she needed when her husband deployed.

“They work with you. They seem to care about you. If you have issues, pretty much talking to managers about it and they really do seem to listen,” she said.

“I think what really caused a lot of people to want to work at Blain’s is the family run atmosphere,” Blain’s Spokesperson Chris Ramos said.

He explained that Blain’s is now featuring dozens of openings at stores all across the state.

“Whether they’re starting at the cashier and working their way up into assistant managers and store managers. They know that that availability to grow within the company is probably the number one benefit that everyone’s looking at,” Ramos said.

