ST. LOUIS— Search and rescue efforts are underway in southeast Missouri after a tornado struck Wednesday morning, causing an unknown number of injuries. It comes as severe thunderstorms packing the threat of more hail and tornadoes push through parts of the Midwest and South.





The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted it is on scene assisting with multiple agencies in the Glenallen area of Bollinger County, about 2 hours south of St. Louis near Cape Girardeau, Mo. They say there are injuries and fatalities and would provide more information later.



Gov. Mike Parson is planning to join emergency responders on the ground to assess damage and learn what resources are needed. He has also issued an emergency order activating the state emergency operations plan and the Missouri National Guard to help with the response.



“A tornado definitely touched down, there is damage to homes, we know that, there have been people injured, we don’t know the extent” or if there are fatalities, said meteorologist Justin Gibbs with the weather service in Paducah, Kentucky.

Gibbs said it appears initially that the tornado was on the ground for 15-20 miles. He said the weather service will send a survey team to the area later Wednesday to assess the damage and determine the strength of the tornado.

First responders across Missouri are heading to Bollinger County to assist with the response including the Urban Search and Rescue Team and Missouri Strike Team 5. Members are part of a specialized team of rescuers from Jefferson and Franklin County, according to a Facebook post.

The Glenallen fire station is reportedly destroyed according to the Bismark Fire Protection District's Facebook page.

The storms threatened a region that includes portions of the country still reeling from deadly weekend weather. The Storm Prediction Center said up to 40 million people from Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit to Memphis, Tennessee, were at risk for storms later Wednesday, with the greatest threat from lower Michigan, across the middle to lower Ohio River valley and into the mid-South.

Over the weekend, possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 32 people days ago, meaning more potential misery for those whose homes were destroyed in Arkansas, Iowa and Illinois.

At least two tornadoes were confirmed Tuesday in Illinois as storms targeted the state and eastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin before nightfall.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday evening and said a confirmed twister was spotted southwest of Chicago near Bryant, Illinois. Officials said another tornado touched down Tuesday morning in the western Illinois community of Colona. Local news reports showed wind damage to some businesses there.

Earlier Tuesday, strong thunderstorms swept through the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois with winds up to 90 mph and baseball-size hail. No injuries were reported, but trees were downed and some businesses were damaged in Moline, Illinois.