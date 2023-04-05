Manufacturers Association of Central New York says there are thousands of technical and manufacturing jobs in dire need of skilled labor.

New York State Schools are listening. Rewriting the curriculum saying all kids have to go to college if they want to make six figures. Syracuse City Schools offers P-TECH high school at the institute of technology. A partnership with MACNY and Onondaga Community College.

A day “in class” with some of New York’s brightest students doesn't look like what you might think. Gear Motions wants P-TECH sophomore Tyquan Thomas and his classmates to think skilled labor careers are super cool.

Great is the need for skilled talent to fill the thousands of open manufacturing jobs in New York, with even more projected with the announcement of Micron. Their hope is strategic partnerships with schools, manufacturers and MACNY provides the solution.

What You Need To Know The Technology High School focuses on students earning their High School Diploma and College Degree within five/six years Providing Work-Based Learning experiences with area business partners



Their studies focus on either Electrical Engineering Technology or Mechanical Technology



These kids are the first considered for advanced manufacturing jobs with the partners of the program



Students are part of real-world work experiences. These include visits from industry experts, internships, shadow days, coaching and mentoring, part-time employment

“There are literally thousands of job openings right now. They have really great wages, starting at $20, $30, sometimes $40 an hour with benefits. And then of course, in some of the facilities you can make six figures in manufacturing," said Randy Wolken, president of MACNY.

Making a career and making a high wage straight out of high school or with an associate's degree has students like Thomas more than interested in manufacturing.

“With a business like this, I can have an employee's percentage too, if I was working at 18 or 20. And then I could come take the 10 years, work that… I could probably retire by the age of 45 and still have a life I enjoy and progress into my other dreams," said Thomas.

Passion and opportunity thrusting young people to a brighter future.

