TAMPA, Fla. — The best in college hockey will take to the ice starting Thursday in Tampa in the NCAA's Frozen Four.

Michigan, Minnesota, Boston University and Qunnipiac will vie for college hockey’s championship, with games happening at Amalie Arena.

This will be the third time that Tampa has hosted the Frozen Four, previously hosting the event in 2012 and 2016.

What You Need To Know NCAA's Frozen Four is taking place at Amalie Arena from April 6 - 8



Thousands are expected to fly to Tampa for the games, which Visit Tampa Bay says will help fill a traditionally slower time for tourism between spring break and summer



Tampa has seen a 41% increase in visitors compared to last year’s Easter weekend, and hotel occupancy rates are expected to be between 85-90%

The semifinal games are set for Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. with No. 1 Minnesota taking on Boston University. No. 2 Quinnipiac faces No. 3 Michigan at 8:30 p.m.

The national championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m.

All the games will air on ESPN2.

“It’s not, you know, (like) we are shooting darts at a wall trying to hit a target, oh, no, no, no,” said Santiago Corrada, CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “We know how surgically we want to hit these things.”

That aggressive approach to attracting new events and visitors has led to a 41% increase in visitors compared to last year’s Easter weekend, and hotel occupancy rates are expected to be between 85-90%.

Tampa is now in its 21st consecutive month of hotel occupancy, topping 70%.

“The one thing that really worries me that is under some control, not ours, is the building of new hotels,” Corrada said. “Because when you are getting these kinds of numbers, there is room for growth, right? If there is no room at the inn, there’s no room at the inn.”

Tampa is expected to break its convention traffic record in 2023, bringing even more visitors to town.