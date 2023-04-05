ALGOMA, Wis. — Ladybug Glass Studio & Galley in Algoma sees visitors from all over the state and the nation.

What You Need To Know A pair of Viking Cruise ships will stop in Algoma this summer



Eight stops are planed for 2023 and 2024



Visitors to the community are expected to include people coming to see the ships

“We have everything from families with young kids to older people vacationing, especially during the fall,” she said. “They’re coming from Milwaukee, Madison, Illinois, Kansas City. Everywhere we can imagine. All over the country, really.”

With a pair of Viking Cruise ships stopping at Algoma twice a month from June until September, Lyon is hoping to showcase the work in her studio — and Algoma itself — to new groups of visitors.

That includes not not just the people sailing, but people in the surrounding areas who want to see the ships moored in Lake Michigan.

“I think we’re going to get a whole lot of people who have just never thought of coming to Algoma, but will, for that reason,” Lyon said.

Ben Nelson at the Kewaunee County Economic Development Corp. said eight visits are planned for this summer and the summer of 2024. Additional dates may be added in 2025.

“Algoma is kind of a great location for the cruise ships because it’s a great launching point to visit Green Bay, to visit Door County and to visit all that we have in Kewaunee County,” he said. “It’s kind of a good crossroads for that.”

Disembarking passengers will be ferried off the ships. Nelson said many will visit other parts of northeast Wisconsin before retiring to Algoma.

“The average cruise visit generates about $2 million worth of economic activity,” he said. “That will be regionally dispersed as they’re going to Green Bay, Door County as well as Kewaunee County. It will have a regional impact and we would hope it would encourage some of those visitors to return in the future.”

Lyon said she’s excited to showcase what her community has to offer.

“Long term, it’s people knowing what we have here and wanting to come back and spend more time,” she said. “Knowing we have good lodging, we have good restaurants and we have things to do and making Algoma a destination in the future.”