SAN ANTONIO — How we get around is changing.

“Bicycles were the primary means but now we are in this digital age where everything is motorized and automated,” said Dr. Murtuza Jadliwala, UTSA associate professor in the Department of Computer Science. “And that’s where these e-scooters were born.”

In 2017, short-term scooter rentals took off. Dr. Murtuza Jadliwala saw the innovation as an untapped opportunity.

“People are riding these scooters. Let’s collect this data,” Dr. Jadliwala said. “Give it to folks for advancing research in sciences. Like machine learning, artificial intelligence, urban planning, civil engineering.”

As a computer science professor at UTSA, Jadliwala received grant funding to create the scooter lab prototype.

“There’s a whole world of problems out there that we can solve using data from the scooters,” Dr. Jadliwala said.

UTSA doctoral student Raveen Wijewickrama said that with these scooters, researchers are committed to users’ privacy.

“We’ve done studies about pedestrian safety based on e-scooter data,” he said.

Unlike commercial e-scooter providers, the Scooter Lab won’t store or sell private data.

“Then attach our own sensor box with a set of sensors,” Wijewickrama said. “Including motion sensors, GPS, temperature, humidity.”

Scooter Lab data will spark more transportation related research.

“Check it in and out like the library,” said Dr. Greg Griffin, UTSA associate professor of urban and regional planning. “And that means we will gain more knowledge about a direction many people feel micro mobility is headed. Which is more toward an ownership model.”

The National Science Foundation gave the scooter lab a $1.7 million grant to deploy more than 100 of these scooters on UTSA campuses.

“It’s a win-win situation,” Dr. Jadliwala said. “Students, faculty and staff get to ride the scooters for free. We get to collect the data that we need for advancing research. I think the main difference is we aren’t looking to make a profit out of it.”

Dr. Jadliwala said eventually sharing their findings with others can help determine the best way to integrate micro mobility into everyday life.

“it’s going to advance community,” Dr. Jadliwala said. “It’s going to help people that want to do a lot of studies but they don’t have these means.”