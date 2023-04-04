Flight attendants with American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday morning walked in informational picket lines in Texas and at airports across the country as they seek to move forward toward a “fair contract.”

According to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, American Airlines “management is resisting much-needed contractual improvements for their workgroup, which address operational reliability challenges and improve work-life for Flight Attendants.”

The picket took place at major airports in the following cities and involved about 25,000 off-duty employees:

Dallas/Fort Worth

Boston

New York

Washington, D.C.

Charlotte

Miami

Chicago

Phoenix

San Francisco

Los Angeles

Last month, American Airlines and the APFA requested federal mediation from the National Mediation Board in order to reach a contract agreement.

Meanwhile, American Airlines pilots are said to be close to a deal with the carrier. According to the Dallas Morning News, American is offering pilots a deal that would include an additional $8 billion in compensation over the next four years.

American Airlines is the largest airline in the world in terms of fleet size, scheduled passengers carried and revenue passenger mile.