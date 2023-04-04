LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — If recent land purchases are any indication, The Villages developers may be looking to expand further into Lake County.

The tri-county development just bought 900-acres of land in and around the Mascotte area, and while the developer hasn’t announced their plans for the property, some residents have mixed feelings about future development.

What You Need To Know The Villages developer recently bought 900-acres of land in and around Mascotte in Lake County





While the developer is keeping quiet about plans, some believe they are eying the town for The Villages’ next development





Some residents complain that the area doesn't have the resources to handle that kind of growth

When local property owner Marty Proctor isn’t working, he’s out catching the scenery and maybe a fish. Proctor has lived on Lake Emma in Groveland for over three decades.

He says that during that time, the area has grown.

“Mascotte is literally right over there, right over the hill,” Proctor said. “Mascotte has tens of thousands of homes coming their way. That’ll certainly have an impact on our life here in the quietness.”

Along with new housing developments, The Villages developer recently purchased 900-acres of land in and around Mascotte. While the developer is keeping quiet about plans, some area residents believe they are eying the town for The Villages’ next development.

“The growth in Mascotte is monumental — they’re going from kind of a 1,600 homes to 20,000 people,” Proctor said. “The Villages growth in that area is going to have an impact. But I don’t think it’s going to be any more or less significant than the other development that’s going on there.”

But some of his neighbors in South Lake County aren’t happy with the idea of a new development — with some complaining that the area just doesn’t have the resources to handle the growth.

They say there won’t be sufficient fire and police services, and worry that schools could become even more overcrowded. It’s not just Mascotte seeing growth, Groveland is seeing a push for new housing construction too.

“We’re not very happy about it, but we did the best we could, given the circumstances we were in to make it better for us and for them,” Proctor said. “I think we did a good job for us because my neighbors are there and we can barely see them.”

As Proctor monitors the growth happening in and around south Lake County, he said he would like to see a continuation of collaboration between residents, local government and developers.

“I think it’s both good and bad,” he said of the growth. “It’s bad because it’s too many people too fast. But it’s a good thing the developer is beginning to be a little bit more responsible than the average developer outside of their immediate impact area.”

And as growth continues, Proctor said he hopes the balance between development and the environment will remain.

Spectrum News reached out to The Villages for comment about future plans for the newly purchased property, but have not heard back.