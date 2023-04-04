TAMPA, Fla. — Right now, there are only 50 available workers for every 100 open jobs in Florida, according to a new report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

It's a struggle local businesses are not alone in across Tampa Bay.

What You Need To Know For every 100 open jobs in Florida, there are only 50 employees available to fill them, accoridng to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce



A new business in St. Petersburg is struggling to find employees, which set back their opening by a month



Since the start of the pandemic, more than 2.5 million people nationwide left the workforce, according to the Chamber of Commerce

After visiting St. Petersburg two years ago and seeing all the unique businesses along Central Avenue, Theresa DiMaria knew it would be the perfect place to open her sweets shop, Cecelia's.

DiMaria spent nearly 15 months planning, finding a space in the Edge District but is now having a hard time hiring employees.

"We had signs in our door for about three weeks and we had only one nibble from someone who had zero work experience," she said. "We had actually wanted to be open longer hours when we first opened, but it’s really just my daughter Mary and I, we’re co-owners."

DiMaria said she's offering higher than minimum wage, plus tips, but it's still a challenge to find workers – and ones that are qualified.

“It’s hard to compete in a marketplace where unlike big corporations who can go to the job fairs and hire lots of people who are fresh out of school – or high school, they have these big jobs fairs – we can’t go to that," DiMaria said.

The workforce crisis is a lingering effect from the pandemic – Americans who lost their jobs during the height of COVID-19 either didn't get back into the workforce, changed industries or only want jobs that offer remote work, the Chamber explained.

Cecelia's carries products that are locally-made. With other issues also plaguing the small business community, DiMaria said it's critical for owners to support each other.

“You have the cost of goods sold, plus rent, plus labor it’s just really difficult for a small businessperson," she said. "Even if you make a solid business plan it’s hard with all of these unexpected increases to make a profit and stay in business."

"If we don’t band together, we’re not going to survive," DiMaria continued. "We can’t compete with large chains. We just can’t on so many levels. So it’s just really important and it’s part of the vibe of St. Pete that we actually moved here for."

On Tuesday, DiMaria said they are starting to get more applicants and she hopes that will continue as high school and college students start looking for summer jobs.

Despite the struggle to find employees, DiMaria is confident her sweet treats will draw in hungry customers and her business will thrive.