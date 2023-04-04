DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s been more than 6 months since Hurricane Ian sent parts of the Sunglow Pier and its feature restaurant, Crabby Joe’s, hurtling into the ocean.

However the rebuilding process is now underway.

What You Need To Know Crabby Joes, a restaurant sitting on Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach is making progress towards re-opening



New decking is being put in and the restaurant is being revamped and expanded to add 45 more seats



The managers say once a sea wall permit is approved, they'll be able to complete work and hopefully open sometime this summer

Every sign of progress brings relief to Nicole Devane and Michael Luttrell, the General and Assistant General Managers of Crabby Joe's.

“We are putting in all new decking," said Devane.

Back in October, it was a much different scene, with parts of the building still dangling over the ocean.

“I was just saying you know night and day difference from where we started and where we are now," said Luttrell. "Granted we still have a lot to work to do but seeing it come together and seeing it progress makes us super hopeful.”

While it's been challenging to have the restaurant sit closed this long and have their 150 employees find other jobs, they are looking for the positives, using this as a chance to revamp and expand by adding space for 45 more seats outdoors.

“We expanded it a little bit but they are working hard to get it all complete,” said Devane.

The big concern now is getting it completed before hurricane season begins.

“Everybody is still dealing with this but unfortunately it is just going to take a long time to rebuild it all and get it back to the way it was. Hopefully everything is all done and set before another hurricane comes,” said Luttrell.

Like many others in the area, the only thing holding them back is the sea wall. Something they are confident they’ll be able to take care of soon.

“Once that sea wall permit comes in that is when we can really get going and everything is just kind of a waiting game until then so we are just along for the ride just like everyone else unfortunately," said Luttrell.

They say once they have the sea wall, they believe they’ll be able to complete work in about three months — so they are hoping to open back up sometime this summer.

Meantime, rebuilding the back half of the pier will come later down the line.