The Upstate Cancer Center in Syracuse is expanding its reach with a new comprehensive cancer center in Verona opening this summer. A new 30,000 square foot facility is expected to open in July which will bring cancer care closer to people living in both Madison and Oneida counties.

Upstate Cancer Center officials said the new facility is going to be twice the size of the current facilities they have in Oneida. In addition to being in a great location just off the Thruway Exit 33, the new facility will include state of the art technology.

Construction is continuing on the facility which will provide expanded diagnostic and treatment services. Some include medical oncology, radiation therapy, surgical subspecialties, radiology, and a pharmacy. Current Upstate staff in Oneida will be moving here while the facility will also host doctors from Syracuse. Officials said the new site is really going to be more convenient for cancer patients that live east of Syracuse.

"Really just to be able to come to one physical place. To park your car once. To walk inside and have everything that you need. That is so much easier when you're tired. When you're not feeling that great," said Upstate Cancer Center Radiation Oncology Dr. Linda Schicker.

"It's 10 to 15 minutes from the city of Rome, 10 to 15 minutes from Oneida, and it can be easily accessible from the Thruway. So, it's very accessible to any patient in this region," said Upstate Cancer Center Associate Administrator Richard Kilburg.

Officials said in addition to new technology, the medical staff will conduct clinical trials on-site unlike anywhere else in the region.

The Cameron Group is the developer of the project which has a land lease with the Oneida Indian Nation to build the facility on Nation land.

The site is expected to open in Verona this coming July.