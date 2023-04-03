CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Permanent jewelry went viral about a year ago, and now, as the trend continues to see growth, businesses are opening in Charlotte offering the service.

Rather than bracelets, necklaces, or anklets coming together with a clasp, permanent jewelry is a custom fit that is welded together. It’s painless. You can’t take the jewelry off unless you decide to cut the weld.

What You Need To Know Permanent jewelry services are picking up in Charlotte after going viral

The jewelry is welded on, rather than coming together with a clasp

Businesses say they see hundreds of appointments every month of people getting the permanent jewelry

Bonded Charlotte is a franchise of Bonded, which started in Utah in 2019. Taylor says Bonded makes the permanent jewelry experience meaningful.

“We’re big on connection. That’s kind of like our number one driving force,” Taylor said. “It drives what we want events to feel like when we come to them. It’s why we do private, at home events because we like to see the connection and the bonding that happens with the relationships.”

The Link Lab and Kist both opened in Nov. 2022, offering permanent jewelry services.

Prices in Charlotte range from $40 for a sterling silver bracelet, to even hundreds of dollars for a 14k gold necklace. It depends on the length and the material of the chain the customer is bonded with.

Taylor at Bonded Charlotte says you can swim, shower and exercise in their jewelry, which does not tarnish.

These businesses often see friends, families, and couples getting the jewelry together.