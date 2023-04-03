Mayor Eric Adams said the city and its police force are ready for the impending arraignment of former President Donald Trump Tuesday, detailing a massive police deployment throughout the city, but saying there are “no specific credible threats” of violence as of Monday.

“New York City is always, always ready,” Adams said at a press briefing alongside top law enforcement officials Monday. “I want to make clear, [NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell] has stated over and over again there has been no specific credible threats to our city at this time and all New Yorkers should go on with your regular activities.”

Adams urged protestors and Trump supporters to keep the peace and “be on your best behavior.”

“While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves,” Adams said. “New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

“As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind and if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable, no matter who your are,” the mayor continued, calling the arrest of the former president a “major, historical” event.

Trump will be the first former president charged with a crime in U.S. history.

The mayor also encouraged New Yorkers not to drive into Manhattan Tuesday and instead take public transportation. Sewell, said there would be a “health compliment” of officers in the city’s subway system, but did not get into specifics.

Adams specifically called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who is scheduled to attend a 10:30 a.m. protest outside the Lower Manhattan courthouse organized by the New York Young Republican Club, a group known for its relationships with far-right U.S. and European figures and that pledged “total war” after the former president’s indictment became public.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she has stated she is coming to town,” Adams said. “While you’re in town, be on your best behavior.”

The last time Greene was in New York City, at the club’s annual gala in December, she said if she and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon had organized the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol “we would have won. Not to mention we would’ve been armed.”

Greene responded to Adams in a tweet, calling him "delusional" and attacking the mayor and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for their handling of crime in the city.

Adams "is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump," Greene wrote. "Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town."

"Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?" she added.

Last year, after the Supreme Court undid New York State’s restrictive gun laws, allowing concealed carry in more places, the state passed laws that barred concealed carry permit holders from bringing guns into “sensitive” locations, including courthouses, public parks, subway stations, houses of worship, and some bars and restaurants. Notably, Times Square and any location where protests are taking place were included in the new restrictions.

“Responsible gun ownership requires that you know what the laws are where you are protesting and we expect everyone to adhere to ours,” Sewell said.

Sewell also said there would be “rolling road closures intermittent throughout the city,” but didn’t get more specific than saying there would be some around Trump Tower, the former president’s midtown residence. She added her department is investigating threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after a series of bomb threats and at least one written death threat that included suspicious powder that ultimately was deemed to be harmless.

Adams, a former NYPD officer himself, said he had a “lack of concern” the events surrounding the arraignment will get out of hand and praised the department for being “able to pivot and shift based on the circumstances.”