The lack of nuptials at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed some bridal stores close to bankruptcy. Brands that survived and thrived include a family-owned bridal store in Webster that’s just relocated to a much larger space.

Heart to Heart Bride only moved about a mile west, but it now has five times the space for brides to browse, try on and buy their dream dress.

Owner Sarah Ashworth knows how to style a bride. She’s gone from bridal stylist to manager and in 2019 bought the Heart to Heart bridal business and its two locations.

“We have about 350 gowns right now and we have several more on the way from some new designers,” said Sarah, Ashworth, owner of Heart to Heart Bride.

Sure the pandemic pause was rough, but weddings must go on and are. She bought a new space on Ridge Road in Webster.

“You could get lost in here, let’s put it that way,” laughed Ashworth. "We really wanted to own our building. We have a lot of space that we can grow into the next couple of years."

The 13,000-square-foot store has all the bells and whistles to make you feel super special.

“Brides will be able to come in here with their friends and family and celebrate and create more memories,” said Ashworth.

You can check out the private bridal suite for up to 10 guests. There’s champagne and plenty of room to relax. The pink couch is amazing. You can sit back and relax while the bride finds the perfect dress.

“Dramatic trains. Everyone says they don’t want a dramatic train until they try one on,” said Ashley Weisenborn, Heart to Heart Bride manager.

The team of 22 at Heart to Heart and Two Hearts Bridal in Manchester is so proud to be here to help. Sizes are all-inclusive too from four to 32.

“We are really considering and thinking about a prize experience and wanting to make it as memorable as her wedding day,” said Ashley Weisenborn.

They’re here to help the mother-of-the-bride too with a new addition of hundreds of special occasion dresses with plenty of room to grow making this the largest bridal shop in New York State outside of New York City and Long Island.

“It is kind of surreal. It is so strange. I don’t even know if I believe it yet. It is really exciting walking in here in the morning and knowing that all of this is ours,” said Ashworth.

Heart to Heart Bride has bridal appointments available weekdays, weekends and evenings. Special order bridal gowns are priced anywhere from $1,000 to $7,000. If you're looking to spend less than $1,500 on a dress and need it soon, check out its sister store, Two Hearts Bridal in Manchester.